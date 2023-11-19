The William & Mary Tribe (2-3) host the Lindenwood Lions (2-3) at Clune Arena on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET on MW Network. There is no line set for the game.

Lindenwood vs. William & Mary Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Clune Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions Betting Records & Stats

Two of the Lions' three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

Lindenwood has not covered the spread in a game yet this year in three opportunities.

William & Mary has been more successful against the spread than Lindenwood this season, tallying an ATS record of 2-2-0, as opposed to Lindenwood, who hasn't covered yet in 2023-24.

Lindenwood vs. William & Mary Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total William & Mary 80.4 142.8 69.8 146.6 139.8 Lindenwood 62.4 142.8 76.8 146.6 136.2

Additional Lindenwood Insights & Trends

The Lions score an average of 62.4 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 69.8 the Tribe allow to opponents.

Lindenwood vs. William & Mary Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) William & Mary 2-2-0 3-1-0 Lindenwood 0-3-0 2-1-0

Lindenwood vs. William & Mary Home/Away Splits

William & Mary Lindenwood 2-0 Home Record 1-0 0-2 Away Record 0-3 1-0-0 Home ATS Record 0-0-0 1-1-0 Away ATS Record 0-3-0 79.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83 80 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 52.3 0-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-0-0 2-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-1-0

