Grizzlies vs. Celtics November 19 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (5-0), on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at FedExForum, play the Memphis Grizzlies (1-6). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-BOS.
Grizzlies vs. Celtics Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, NBCS-BOS
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane puts up 24 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Xavier Tillman posts 12.7 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 46.9% from the field and 40% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. posts 15 points, 2.3 assists and 6.3 boards per game.
- Marcus Smart averages 15.3 points, 2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 53.1% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Ziaire Williams averages 12 points, 1.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds.
Celtics Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Jayson Tatum gets the Celtics 29.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Jaylen Brown gets the Celtics 24.7 points, 6 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He also averages 2 steals (eighth in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 58.3% of his shots from the field and 47.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per contest.
- The Celtics are receiving 15 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game from Derrick White this year.
- Jrue Holiday gives the Celtics 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4 assists per contest while delivering 0.3 steals and 2 blocked shots.
Grizzlies vs. Celtics Stat Comparison
|Grizzlies
|Celtics
|108.3
|Points Avg.
|126.4
|115
|Points Allowed Avg.
|108
|44.2%
|Field Goal %
|50.1%
|32.7%
|Three Point %
|38.9%
