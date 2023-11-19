Courtland Sutton vs. Byron Murphy: Week 11 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
When the Denver Broncos meet the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11, Courtland Sutton will face a Vikings pass defense featuring Byron Murphy. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, continue reading.
Broncos vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Courtland Sutton Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Vikings
|79.3
|8.8
|21
|80
|7.09
Courtland Sutton vs. Byron Murphy Insights
Courtland Sutton & the Broncos' Offense
- Courtland Sutton leads his squad with 433 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 41 receptions (out of 57 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.
- Looking at passing yards, Denver has 1,661 (184.6 per game), the fourth-fewest in the NFL.
- The Broncos' scoring average on offense is 21.8 points per game, 19th in the NFL.
- Denver is not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking third in the NFL with 29.1 pass attempts per contest.
- The Broncos have made 43 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 12th in the NFL. They throw the ball 53.1% of the time in the red zone.
Byron Murphy & the Vikings' Defense
- Byron Murphy has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 38 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 12 passes defended.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Minnesota ranks 22nd in the NFL in passing yards allowed (2,244) and 22nd in passing touchdowns allowed (14).
- This season, the Vikings rank 20th in the NFL in points allowed (20.9 per game) and 20th in total yards allowed (323.2 per game).
- Minnesota has given up over 100 receiving yards to four players this season.
- The Vikings have given up a touchdown pass to 13 players this season.
Courtland Sutton vs. Byron Murphy Advanced Stats
|Courtland Sutton
|Byron Murphy
|Rec. Targets
|57
|75
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|41
|12
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|10.6
|49
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|433
|38
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|48.1
|3.8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|83
|3.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|12
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|7
|3
|Interceptions
