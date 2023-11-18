The college football season continues into Week 12, which includes nine games involving schools from the SEC. Wanting to see all of the action? We provide info on how to watch in the piece below.

SEC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV UL Monroe Warhawks at Ole Miss Rebels 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Mississippi State Bulldogs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 SEC Network+ Abilene Christian Wildcats at Texas A&M Aggies 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 SEC Network+ Georgia Bulldogs at Tennessee Volunteers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) New Mexico State Aggies at Auburn Tigers 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 SEC Network Florida International Panthers at Arkansas Razorbacks 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Kentucky Wildcats at South Carolina Gamecocks 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Florida Gators at Missouri Tigers 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Georgia State Panthers at LSU Tigers 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)

