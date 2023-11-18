Week 12 MVFC Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Looking to see how the four games with MVFC teams played out in Week 12 of the college football schedule?. Keep reading to see results and the top performers from all of those games.
Youngstown State vs. Murray State | Illinois State vs. North Dakota
Week 12 MVFC Results
Youngstown State 34 Murray State 17
- Pregame Favorite: Youngstown State (-19.5)
- Pregame Total: 61.5
Youngstown State Leaders
- Passing: Mitch Davidson (23-for-26, 156 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Tyshon King (23 ATT, 152 YDS)
- Receiving: Bryce Oliver (8 TAR, 8 REC, 74 YDS, 2 TDs)
Murray State Leaders
- Passing: Jayden Stinson (12-for-30, 245 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jawaun Northington (11 ATT, 47 YDS)
- Receiving: Cole Rusk (4 TAR, 4 REC, 94 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Murray State
|Youngstown State
|306
|Total Yards
|362
|257
|Passing Yards
|156
|49
|Rushing Yards
|206
|1
|Turnovers
|0
North Dakota 22 Illinois State 21
Team Stat Comparison
|North Dakota
|Illinois State
|338
|Total Yards
|466
|169
|Passing Yards
|241
|169
|Rushing Yards
|225
|1
|Turnovers
|0
