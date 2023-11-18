The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-3) take on the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. It starts at 3:30 PM ET.

SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Michigan 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Cougars put up only 1.6 fewer points per game last year (64.0) than the Eagles allowed their opponents to score (65.6).

When SIU-Edwardsville gave up fewer than 63.6 points last season, it went 4-1.

Last year, the Eagles averaged 63.6 points per game, 13.7 fewer points than the 77.3 the Cougars gave up.

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule