Can we anticipate Nick Leddy lighting the lamp when the St. Louis Blues match up against the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Nick Leddy score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Leddy stats and insights

  • In one of 15 games this season, Leddy scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Kings yet this season.
  • Leddy has zero points on the power play.
  • Leddy averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.

Kings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kings are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 41 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Leddy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:26 Away L 5-1
11/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:18 Home W 5-0
11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:56 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:45 Home W 2-1
11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:26 Home L 5-2
11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:11 Home W 6-3
11/3/2023 Devils 1 0 1 24:22 Home W 4-1
11/1/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:34 Away L 4-1
10/27/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:41 Away L 5-0
10/26/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:08 Away W 3-0

Blues vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

