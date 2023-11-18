SEC opponents match up when the No. 11 Missouri Tigers (8-2) and the Florida Gators (5-5) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

On offense, Missouri ranks 32nd in the FBS with 32.8 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 45th in points allowed (343.9 points allowed per contest). Florida ranks 50th in the FBS with 29.5 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 78th with 27.4 points ceded per game on defense.

Keep reading to see all the info on how to watch this game on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Missouri vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Missouri vs. Florida Key Statistics

Missouri Florida 442.7 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 417.3 (49th) 343.9 (37th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385 (69th) 161.1 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.2 (88th) 281.6 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.1 (27th) 8 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (15th) 11 (101st) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (128th)

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has recorded 2,723 yards (272.3 ypg) on 200-of-294 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 244 rushing yards (24.4 ypg) on 81 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Cody Schrader has carried the ball 197 times for a team-high 1,124 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 11 times. He's also tacked on 20 catches for 191 yards (19.1 per game).

Nathaniel Peat has been handed the ball 66 times this year and racked up 270 yards (27 per game) with two touchdowns.

Luther Burden III's 977 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 98 times and has totaled 67 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Theo Wease has hauled in 43 receptions totaling 547 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Mookie Cooper's 31 grabs have yielded 400 yards.

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has compiled 2,695 yards on 73.2% passing while tossing 18 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Trevor Etienne has rushed 106 times for 628 yards, with seven touchdowns.

Montrell Johnson has totaled 625 yards on 122 carries with four touchdowns, while also catching 29 passes for 224 yards and one score.

Ricky Pearsall has hauled in 881 receiving yards on 61 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Eugene Wilson III has 51 receptions (on 61 targets) for a total of 479 yards (47.9 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Arlis Boardingham's 34 targets have resulted in 26 grabs for 289 yards and four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Missouri or Florida gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.