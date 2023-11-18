The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-0) square off against a fellow MVFC opponent when they visit the Missouri State Bears (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

South Dakota State has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (fourth-best with 37.9 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 10.7 points allowed per game) this season. Missouri State's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, surrendering 420.4 total yards per game, which ranks 22nd-worst. On offense, it ranks 26th with 407.0 total yards per contest.

Missouri State vs. South Dakota State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Brookings, South Dakota

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

Missouri State vs. South Dakota State Key Statistics

Missouri State South Dakota State 407.0 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.8 (9th) 420.4 (107th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 237.9 (3rd) 102.8 (115th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.5 (6th) 304.2 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.3 (49th) 2 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Missouri State Stats Leaders

Jordan Pachot has thrown for 2,024 yards (202.4 per game) while completing 67.8% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

Jacardia Wright is his team's leading rusher with 147 carries for 696 yards, or 69.6 per game. He's found the end zone six times on the ground, as well. Wright has also chipped in with 14 catches for 246 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Jakairi Moses has been given 20 carries and totaled 112 yards with one touchdown.

Raylen Sharpe's 905 receiving yards (90.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 65 catches on 78 targets with seven touchdowns.

Terique Owens has put up a 528-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 28 passes on 31 targets.

Jmariyae Robinson has racked up 486 reciving yards (48.6 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has thrown for 2,036 yards (203.6 ypg) to lead South Dakota State, completing 68.4% of his passes and collecting 21 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 195 rushing yards on 54 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Isaiah Davis, has carried the ball 145 times for 990 yards (99.0 per game), scoring 10 times. He's also caught 18 passes for 159 yards and one touchdown.

Amar Johnson has piled up 552 yards on 87 attempts, scoring three times.

Jaxon Janke's team-leading 537 yards as a receiver have come on 33 catches (out of 38 targets) with three touchdowns.

Jadon Janke has put together a 490-yard season so far with seven touchdowns, hauling in 29 passes on 27 targets.

Griffin Wilde's 16 receptions have turned into 299 yards and five touchdowns.

