Week 12 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Missouri
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Gators and the Missouri Tigers hit the field in one of many exciting NCAA football matchups on the schedule in Week 12 that should be of interest to fans in Missouri.
College Football Games to Watch in Missouri on TV This Week
Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Bryant Bulldogs
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Beirne Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Missouri State Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Florida Gators at No. 11 Missouri Tigers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Missouri (-11.5)
