The St. Louis Blues' upcoming game versus the Los Angeles Kings is scheduled for Saturday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Jordan Kyrou light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jordan Kyrou score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Kyrou stats and insights

  • Kyrou has scored in three of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Kings.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 7.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.7 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Kings are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 41 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Kyrou recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:23 Away L 5-1
11/14/2023 Lightning 2 2 0 17:51 Home W 5-0
11/11/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:32 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:31 Home W 2-1
11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:08 Home L 5-2
11/4/2023 Canadiens 3 1 2 16:48 Home W 6-3
11/3/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:25 Home W 4-1
11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 4-1
10/27/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:46 Away L 5-0
10/26/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:56 Away W 3-0

Blues vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

