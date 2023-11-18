Who is the team to beat at the top of the Ivy League entering Week 12 of the college football schedule? Our power rankings below tell you all you need to know about each team ahead of this week's action.

Ivy League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Harvard

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 9-1

8-1 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 11th

11th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 40th

40th Last Game: W 25-23 vs Pennsylvania

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Yale

@ Yale Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

TV Channel: ESPN

2. Yale

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

6-3 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 23rd

23rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 50th

50th Last Game: W 36-28 vs Princeton

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Harvard

Harvard Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

TV Channel: ESPN

3. Pennsylvania

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

6-3 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 25th

25th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 43rd

43rd Last Game: L 25-23 vs Harvard

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Princeton

Princeton Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

TV Channel: ESPN+

4. Dartmouth

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 6-4

5-4 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 30th

30th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 27th

27th Last Game: W 30-14 vs Cornell

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Brown

@ Brown Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

TV Channel: ESPN+

5. Princeton

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-6

4-5 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 37th

37th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 36th

36th Last Game: L 36-28 vs Yale

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Pennsylvania

@ Pennsylvania Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

TV Channel: ESPN+

6. Brown

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 5-5

5-4 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 57th

57th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 39th

39th Last Game: W 21-14 vs Columbia

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Dartmouth

Dartmouth Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

TV Channel: ESPN+

7. Cornell

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 4-6

3-6 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 60th

60th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 32nd

32nd Last Game: L 30-14 vs Dartmouth

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Columbia

Columbia Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

TV Channel: ESPN+

8. Columbia

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 2-8

2-7 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 68th

68th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 34th

34th Last Game: L 21-14 vs Brown

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Cornell

@ Cornell Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

TV Channel: ESPN+

