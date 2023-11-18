The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-5) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium in a clash of Big Ten foes.

While Iowa ranks 11th-worst in the FBS in scoring offense with 18.8 points per game, it's been a different story on defense, as the defense ranks third-best (12.3 points per game allowed). Illinois ranks 90th in the FBS with 23.8 points per game on offense, and it ranks 102nd with 29.3 points given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Illinois vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Illinois vs. Iowa Key Statistics

Illinois Iowa 395.7 (63rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 243 (133rd) 387.9 (74th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 280.7 (7th) 132.4 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121 (104th) 263.3 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 122 (130th) 18 (108th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (78th) 12 (90th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (90th)

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has racked up 1,888 yards on 64.8% passing while tossing 13 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 282 yards with three scores.

Kaden Feagin has run the ball 95 times for 438 yards, with two touchdowns.

Reggie Love III has totaled 392 yards on 75 carries with three touchdowns.

Isaiah Williams has hauled in 893 receiving yards on 68 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Pat Bryant has racked up 520 receiving yards (52 yards per game) and six touchdowns on 36 receptions.

Casey Washington's 46 targets have resulted in 32 grabs for 394 yards and one touchdown.

Iowa Stats Leaders

Deacon Hill has recorded 715 yards (71.5 ypg) on 67-of-144 passing with four touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has 614 rushing yards on 123 carries with one touchdown.

This season, Kaleb Johnson has carried the ball 84 times for 332 yards (33.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Erick All's 299 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 37 times and has registered 21 catches and three touchdowns.

Nico Ragaini has caught 19 passes while averaging 16.7 yards per game.

Diante Vines has compiled 12 receptions for 134 yards, an average of 13.4 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

