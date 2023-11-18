When the Memphis Grizzlies (2-9) and San Antonio Spurs (3-9) match up at Frost Bank Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, Desmond Bane will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Spurs

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Arena: Frost Bank Center

Location: San Antonio, Texas

How to Watch on TV: BSSW, BSSE

Grizzlies' Last Game

In their previous game, the Grizzlies fell to the Lakers on Tuesday, 134-107. Santi Aldama scored a team-high 24 points (and chipped in four assists and five boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Santi Aldama 24 5 4 0 2 3 David Roddy 17 3 3 2 2 2 Xavier Tillman 15 2 2 1 0 3

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Bane posts 24 points, 3.3 boards and 4.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Xavier Tillman's numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 9 boards and 3 assists per game, shooting 46.9% from the field and 40% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s numbers for the season are 15 points, 6.3 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Marcus Smart's numbers for the season are 15.3 points, 4.7 assists and 2 boards per game.

Ziaire Williams puts up 12 points, 7.7 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 41.9% from the floor and 27.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

