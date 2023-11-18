Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Camden County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Camden County, Missouri is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Camden County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eldon High School at Camdenton High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Vienna, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
