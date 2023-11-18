Will Brandon Saad Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 18?
On Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues go head to head against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Brandon Saad going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Brandon Saad score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Saad stats and insights
- Saad has scored in two of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Kings.
- Saad has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 10.3% of them.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 41 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Saad recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:27
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:03
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:03
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|14:45
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/3/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/1/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/27/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:57
|Away
|L 5-0
|10/26/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:58
|Away
|W 3-0
Blues vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW
