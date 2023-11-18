Robert Thomas and Kevin Fiala are among the players with prop bets available when the St. Louis Blues and the Los Angeles Kings meet at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday (starting at 10:30 PM ET).

Blues vs. Kings Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW

ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blues vs. Kings Additional Info

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Thomas has recorded six goals and 11 assists in 15 games for St. Louis, good for 17 points.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Lightning Nov. 14 0 1 1 2 at Avalanche Nov. 11 0 4 4 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 9 1 0 1 4 vs. Jets Nov. 7 1 0 1 1

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Pavel Buchnevich is a leading scorer for St. Louis with 10 total points this season. He has scored five goals and added five assists in 13 games.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 16 1 0 1 8 vs. Lightning Nov. 14 0 2 2 0 at Avalanche Nov. 11 3 0 3 6 vs. Coyotes Nov. 9 0 1 1 1 vs. Jets Nov. 7 0 0 0 3

Brayden Schenn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

St. Louis' Brayden Schenn is among the top offensive players on the team with 10 total points (five goals and five assists).

Schenn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 16 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Nov. 14 0 1 1 2 at Avalanche Nov. 11 3 1 4 7 vs. Coyotes Nov. 9 0 0 0 0 vs. Jets Nov. 7 1 0 1 2

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

One of Los Angeles' top offensive players this season is Fiala, who has scored 16 points in 15 games (three goals and 13 assists).

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Nov. 16 1 1 2 4 vs. Flyers Nov. 11 0 0 0 5 vs. Penguins Nov. 9 1 0 1 1 at Golden Knights Nov. 8 0 1 1 0 at Flyers Nov. 4 0 0 0 4

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Adrian Kempe has seven goals and nine assists to total 16 points (1.1 per game).

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Nov. 16 0 0 0 1 vs. Flyers Nov. 11 1 0 1 3 vs. Penguins Nov. 9 1 0 1 8 at Golden Knights Nov. 8 1 1 2 6 at Flyers Nov. 4 1 0 1 2

