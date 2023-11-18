How to Watch the Blues vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Kings (9-3-3) will host the St. Louis Blues (8-6-1) on Saturday, with the Kings coming off a win and the Blues off a loss.
You can tune in to ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW to see the Blues attempt to defeat the Kings.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blues vs Kings Additional Info
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues allow 2.7 goals per game (40 in total), the fifth-fewest in the NHL.
- The Blues have 42 goals this season (2.8 per game), 28th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Blues have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Blues have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 32 goals during that stretch.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|15
|6
|11
|17
|14
|14
|56.4%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|13
|5
|5
|10
|7
|13
|11.1%
|Brayden Schenn
|15
|5
|5
|10
|12
|14
|48.8%
|Jordan Kyrou
|15
|4
|5
|9
|10
|12
|40%
|Justin Faulk
|15
|0
|8
|8
|6
|12
|-
Kings Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Kings have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 41 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
- The Kings score the fourth-most goals in the league (58 total, 3.9 per game).
- Over the past 10 contests, the Kings are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Kings have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that time.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Adrian Kempe
|15
|7
|9
|16
|2
|5
|100%
|Kevin Fiala
|15
|3
|13
|16
|8
|6
|33.3%
|Anze Kopitar
|15
|8
|7
|15
|4
|6
|56.6%
|Quinton Byfield
|15
|2
|11
|13
|1
|6
|33.3%
|Trevor Moore
|15
|7
|6
|13
|6
|7
|21.4%
