The Los Angeles Kings (9-3-3) will host the St. Louis Blues (8-6-1) on Saturday, with the Kings coming off a win and the Blues off a loss.

You can tune in to ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW to see the Blues attempt to defeat the Kings.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Blues vs Kings Additional Info

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues allow 2.7 goals per game (40 in total), the fifth-fewest in the NHL.

The Blues have 42 goals this season (2.8 per game), 28th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Blues have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Blues have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 32 goals during that stretch.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 15 6 11 17 14 14 56.4% Pavel Buchnevich 13 5 5 10 7 13 11.1% Brayden Schenn 15 5 5 10 12 14 48.8% Jordan Kyrou 15 4 5 9 10 12 40% Justin Faulk 15 0 8 8 6 12 -

Kings Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Kings have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 41 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

The Kings score the fourth-most goals in the league (58 total, 3.9 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Kings are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Kings have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that time.

Kings Key Players