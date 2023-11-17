The Colorado State Rams (3-0) and the UMKC Kangaroos (2-1) hit the court in a game with no set line at Moby Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.

UMKC vs. Colorado State Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Kangaroos Betting Records & Stats

UMKC's games hit the over 14 out of 29 times last season.

The Kangaroos had 12 wins in 32 games against the spread last season.

UMKC sported a 12-17-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 12-18-0 mark of Colorado State.

UMKC vs. Colorado State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colorado State 72.5 136.9 71.4 140.1 140.2 UMKC 64.4 136.9 68.7 140.1 134.9

Additional UMKC Insights & Trends

The Kangaroos scored 7.0 fewer points per game last year (64.4) than the Rams gave up (71.4).

UMKC put together a 6-1 ATS record and a 6-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 71.4 points.

UMKC vs. Colorado State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colorado State 12-18-0 18-12-0 UMKC 12-17-0 14-15-0

UMKC vs. Colorado State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colorado State UMKC 9-7 Home Record 6-8 4-7 Away Record 3-11 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-8-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.6 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.6 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

