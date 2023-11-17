The Colorado State Rams (3-0) hope to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the UMKC Kangaroos (2-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Moby Arena. The contest airs on MW Network.

UMKC vs. Colorado State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV: Stadium

UMKC Stats Insights

The Kangaroos shot at a 39.2% clip from the field last season, 5.3 percentage points less than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Rams averaged.

UMKC went 6-1 when it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Rams ranked 362nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Kangaroos ranked 11th.

The Kangaroos put up an average of 64.4 points per game last year, seven fewer points than the 71.4 the Rams gave up.

UMKC went 6-2 last season when it scored more than 71.4 points.

UMKC Home & Away Comparison

UMKC scored more points at home (66.6 per game) than on the road (61.6) last season.

The Kangaroos allowed 63.4 points per game at home last season, and 73.9 away.

At home, UMKC knocked down 5.3 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged away (6.1). UMKC's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (26.1%) than away (28.9%) as well.

