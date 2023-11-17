SIU-Edwardsville vs. Nicholls State November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) will face the Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Mitchell Center. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Nicholls State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SIU-Edwardsville Top Players (2022-23)
- Damarco Minor: 14.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ray'Sean Taylor: 15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Shamar Wright: 10.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Deejuan Pruitt: 11.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Lamar Wright: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Nicholls State Top Players (2022-23)
- Caleb Huffman: 16.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Latrell Jones: 15.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marek Nelson: 8.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Emanuel Littles: 7.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Pierce Spencer: 7.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Nicholls State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Nicholls State Rank
|Nicholls State AVG
|SIU-Edwardsville AVG
|SIU-Edwardsville Rank
|82nd
|75.6
|Points Scored
|74.6
|109th
|259th
|72.7
|Points Allowed
|71.3
|217th
|241st
|30.8
|Rebounds
|34.2
|49th
|96th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|72nd
|134th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|7.2
|200th
|109th
|13.9
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|294th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|12.0
|200th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.