Friday's game between the Nicholls State Colonels (2-2) and SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-2) matching up at Mitchell Center has a projected final score of 75-73 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Nicholls State, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 17.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Nicholls State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Mitchell Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Nicholls State Score Prediction

Prediction: Nicholls State 75, SIU-Edwardsville 73

Spread & Total Prediction for SIU-Edwardsville vs. Nicholls State

Computer Predicted Spread: Nicholls State (-2.4)

Nicholls State (-2.4) Computer Predicted Total: 148.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights

SIU-Edwardsville was 109th in the country last year with 74.6 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 217th with 71.3 points allowed per game.

The Cougars were 49th in college basketball with 34.2 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 231st with 31.9 rebounds allowed per contest.

SIU-Edwardsville put up 12.3 assists per game, which ranked them 237th in the country.

With 12.0 turnovers per game, the Cougars were 200th in the nation. They forced 13.1 turnovers per contest, which ranked 90th in college basketball.

With 7.2 three-pointers per game, the Cougars ranked 200th in college basketball. They owned a 32.9% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 249th in college basketball.

SIU-Edwardsville ceded 7.1 three-pointers per game (165th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 33.5% three-point percentage (160th-ranked).

Of the shots attempted by SIU-Edwardsville last year, 62.5% of them were two-pointers (71.7% of the team's made baskets) and 37.5% were threes (28.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.