The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-2) square off against the Nicholls State Colonels (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Nicholls State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights

Last season, the Cougars had a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Colonels' opponents hit.

SIU-Edwardsville had an 11-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Cougars were the 49th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Colonels finished 241st.

Last year, the Cougars averaged 74.6 points per game, just 1.9 more points than the 72.7 the Colonels allowed.

When SIU-Edwardsville scored more than 72.7 points last season, it went 11-7.

SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison

SIU-Edwardsville posted 76.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.7 points per contest.

At home, the Cougars gave up 5.2 fewer points per game (68.8) than away from home (74).

SIU-Edwardsville averaged 7.6 threes per game with a 35% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.3 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged on the road (6.3 threes per game, 29.7% three-point percentage).

SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule