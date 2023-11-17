How to Watch SIU-Edwardsville vs. Nicholls State on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-2) square off against the Nicholls State Colonels (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Nicholls State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other OVC Games
SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights
- Last season, the Cougars had a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Colonels' opponents hit.
- SIU-Edwardsville had an 11-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Cougars were the 49th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Colonels finished 241st.
- Last year, the Cougars averaged 74.6 points per game, just 1.9 more points than the 72.7 the Colonels allowed.
- When SIU-Edwardsville scored more than 72.7 points last season, it went 11-7.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison
- SIU-Edwardsville posted 76.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.7 points per contest.
- At home, the Cougars gave up 5.2 fewer points per game (68.8) than away from home (74).
- SIU-Edwardsville averaged 7.6 threes per game with a 35% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.3 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged on the road (6.3 threes per game, 29.7% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|North Park
|W 92-67
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Missouri
|L 68-50
|Mizzou Arena
|11/16/2023
|Denver
|W 77-74
|Mitchell Center
|11/17/2023
|Nicholls State
|-
|Mitchell Center
|11/19/2023
|@ South Alabama
|-
|Mitchell Center
|11/25/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.