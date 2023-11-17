Saint Louis vs. Vermont November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Louis Billikens (4-0) meet the Vermont Catamounts (3-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 airing on ESPN2.
Saint Louis vs. Vermont Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Saint Louis Top Players (2022-23)
- Yuri Collins: 11.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 10.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gibson Jimerson: 14 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Francis Okoro: 6.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Javon Pickett: 10 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jake Forrester: 6.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
Vermont Top Players (2022-23)
- Robin Duncan: 7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Finn Sullivan: 11.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dylan Penn: 13.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aaron Deloney: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Matt Veretto: 8.9 PTS, 3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Saint Louis vs. Vermont Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Saint Louis Rank
|Saint Louis AVG
|Vermont AVG
|Vermont Rank
|85th
|75.5
|Points Scored
|72.7
|152nd
|214th
|71.2
|Points Allowed
|66.9
|79th
|26th
|35.2
|Rebounds
|28.8
|322nd
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|5.6
|351st
|219th
|7
|3pt Made
|8.6
|53rd
|12th
|16.5
|Assists
|13.6
|136th
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|8.9
|5th
