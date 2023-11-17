Friday's game between the Vermont Catamounts (3-0) and Saint Louis Billikens (4-0) matching up at HTC Center has a projected final score of 72-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Vermont, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on November 17.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Saint Louis vs. Vermont Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Saint Louis vs. Vermont Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 72, Saint Louis 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Louis vs. Vermont

Computer Predicted Spread: Vermont (-6.5)

Vermont (-6.5) Computer Predicted Total: 137.6

Saint Louis Performance Insights

At 75.5 points scored per game and 71.2 points conceded last season, Saint Louis was 85th in the country on offense and 214th defensively.

On the boards, the Billikens were 26th in college basketball in rebounds (35.2 per game) last year. They were 135th in rebounds conceded (30.5 per game).

Saint Louis was 12th-best in the country in assists (16.5 per game) last year.

Last season, the Billikens were 219th in college basketball in 3-point makes (7 per game) and 92nd in 3-point percentage (35.7%).

Defensively, Saint Louis was 240th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.7 last season. It was 178th in 3-point percentage allowed at 33.7%.

Last year, the Billikens attempted 32.8% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 67.2% from inside it. In terms of makes, 25% of the Billikens' baskets were 3-pointers, and 75% were 2-pointers.

