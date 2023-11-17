The Saint Louis Billikens (4-0) will aim to build on a four-game win run when they host the Vermont Catamounts (3-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The Catamounts have won three games in a row.

Saint Louis vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

Saint Louis Stats Insights

Last season, the Billikens had a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.1% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Catamounts' opponents hit.

Saint Louis had a 16-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Billikens were the 26th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Catamounts ranked 322nd.

Last year, the Billikens put up 8.6 more points per game (75.5) than the Catamounts allowed (66.9).

Saint Louis went 18-5 last season when scoring more than 66.9 points.

Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Saint Louis played better in home games last season, posting 78.2 points per game, compared to 71.2 per game on the road.

In 2022-23, the Billikens allowed 67.3 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 75.

Saint Louis made 7.6 treys per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged in away games (6.5 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).

