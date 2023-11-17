The Saint Louis Billikens (4-0) will aim to build on a four-game win run when they host the Vermont Catamounts (3-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The Catamounts have won three games in a row.

Saint Louis vs. Vermont Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN2

Saint Louis Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Billikens had a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.1% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Catamounts' opponents hit.
  • Saint Louis had a 16-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Billikens were the 26th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Catamounts ranked 322nd.
  • Last year, the Billikens put up 8.6 more points per game (75.5) than the Catamounts allowed (66.9).
  • Saint Louis went 18-5 last season when scoring more than 66.9 points.

Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Saint Louis played better in home games last season, posting 78.2 points per game, compared to 71.2 per game on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Billikens allowed 67.3 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 75.
  • Saint Louis made 7.6 treys per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged in away games (6.5 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).

Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Lincoln (MO) W 102-66 Chaifetz Arena
11/11/2023 Illinois State W 80-71 Chaifetz Arena
11/16/2023 Wyoming W 79-69 HTC Center
11/17/2023 Vermont - HTC Center
11/25/2023 Dartmouth - Chaifetz Arena
11/28/2023 Utah State - Chaifetz Arena

