Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Montgomery County, Missouri and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Montgomery County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thomas Jefferson School at Liberty Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Wright City, MO
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
