Missouri State vs. FGCU: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-2) host the Missouri State Bears (1-1) at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Missouri State vs. FGCU Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Bears Betting Records & Stats
- In Missouri State's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times.
- Against the spread, the Bears were 14-15-0 last season.
- FGCU (11-18-0 ATS) covered the spread 37.9% of the time, 10.4% less often than Missouri State (14-15-0) last year.
Missouri State vs. FGCU Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|FGCU
|71.3
|136.9
|69.4
|132.6
|141.3
|Missouri State
|65.6
|136.9
|63.2
|132.6
|131.4
Additional Missouri State Insights & Trends
- The Bears' 65.6 points per game last year were just 3.8 fewer points than the 69.4 the Eagles gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 69.4 points last season, Missouri State went 5-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
Missouri State vs. FGCU Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|FGCU
|11-18-0
|13-16-0
|Missouri State
|14-15-0
|10-19-0
Missouri State vs. FGCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|FGCU
|Missouri State
|8-5
|Home Record
|10-4
|6-9
|Away Record
|5-8
|4-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|4-10-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-7-0
|77.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|67.5
|66.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.2
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-8-0
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-8-0
