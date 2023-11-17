The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-2) host the Missouri State Bears (1-1) at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Missouri State vs. FGCU Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bears Betting Records & Stats

In Missouri State's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times.

Against the spread, the Bears were 14-15-0 last season.

FGCU (11-18-0 ATS) covered the spread 37.9% of the time, 10.4% less often than Missouri State (14-15-0) last year.

Missouri State vs. FGCU Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total FGCU 71.3 136.9 69.4 132.6 141.3 Missouri State 65.6 136.9 63.2 132.6 131.4

Additional Missouri State Insights & Trends

The Bears' 65.6 points per game last year were just 3.8 fewer points than the 69.4 the Eagles gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 69.4 points last season, Missouri State went 5-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Missouri State vs. FGCU Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) FGCU 11-18-0 13-16-0 Missouri State 14-15-0 10-19-0

Missouri State vs. FGCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

FGCU Missouri State 8-5 Home Record 10-4 6-9 Away Record 5-8 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.5 66.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

