The Missouri State Bears (0-1) meet the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Missouri State vs. FGCU Game Information

Missouri State Top Players (2022-23)

Donovan Clay: 11.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK

Jonathan Mogbo: 8 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

Chance Moore: 10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Alston Mason: 9.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Kendle Moore: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

FGCU Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Thompson: 14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Zach Anderson: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Chase Johnston: 12.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Caleb Catto: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Andre Weir: 9.2 PTS, 6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

Missouri State vs. FGCU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

FGCU Rank FGCU AVG Missouri State AVG Missouri State Rank 185th 71.3 Points Scored 65.6 325th 153rd 69.4 Points Allowed 63.2 25th 178th 31.8 Rebounds 32.4 134th 215th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th 25th 9.2 3pt Made 7.9 112th 193rd 12.8 Assists 11.7 289th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 11.7 160th

