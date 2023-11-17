Friday's game between the Missouri State Bears (1-1) and Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-2) squaring off at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center has a projected final score of 76-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Missouri State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 17.

There is no line set for the game.

Missouri State vs. FGCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

Missouri State vs. FGCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 76, FGCU 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri State vs. FGCU

Computer Predicted Spread: Missouri State (-8.7)

Missouri State (-8.7) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

Missouri State Performance Insights

Missouri State averaged 65.6 points per game last year (325th-ranked in college basketball), but it really shined on defense, allowing only 63.2 points per contest (25th-best).

Last season the Bears pulled down 32.4 boards per game (134th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 28.4 rebounds per contest (34th-ranked).

Missouri State dished out 11.7 assists per game, which ranked them 289th in the country.

Last season the Bears committed 11.7 turnovers per game (160th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.3 turnovers per contest (238th-ranked).

The Bears drained 7.9 threes per game (112th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while owning a 33.1% three-point percentage (234th-ranked).

With 6.7 treys conceded per game, Missouri State ranked 111th in the country. It ceded a 32.4% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 96th in college basketball.

Of the shots taken by Missouri State last season, 56.8% of them were two-pointers (67.1% of the team's made baskets) and 43.2% were from beyond the arc (32.9%).

