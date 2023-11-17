The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-2) take the court against the Missouri State Bears (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

Missouri State vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Missouri State Stats Insights

The Bears shot at a 43.5% rate from the field last season, the same as opponents of the Eagles averaged.

Last season, Missouri State had a 9-4 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 43.5% from the field.

The Eagles ranked 215th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bears ranked 60th.

The Bears' 65.6 points per game last year were only 3.8 fewer points than the 69.4 the Eagles gave up.

Missouri State put together an 8-2 record last season in games it scored more than 69.4 points.

Missouri State Home & Away Comparison

Missouri State put up more points at home (67.5 per game) than away (64.2) last season.

At home, the Bears gave up 59.7 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 67.3.

At home, Missouri State sunk 8.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.8%) than away (33.9%).

