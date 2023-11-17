Lindenwood vs. Omaha November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Omaha Mavericks (1-1) will play the Lindenwood Lions (0-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available via MW Network.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Lindenwood vs. Omaha Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lindenwood Top Players (2022-23)
- Cam Burrell: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Kevin Caldwell Jr.: 12.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Keenon Cole: 12.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Chris Childs: 13 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brandon Trimble: 7.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Omaha Top Players (2022-23)
- Frankie Fidler: 14.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- JJ White: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marquel Sutton: 10.3 PTS, 5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dylan Brougham: 5.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Luke Jungers: 7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lindenwood vs. Omaha Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Omaha Rank
|Omaha AVG
|Lindenwood AVG
|Lindenwood Rank
|262nd
|68.5
|Points Scored
|69.6
|224th
|330th
|76.2
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|284th
|270th
|30.1
|Rebounds
|31.2
|220th
|280th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|266th
|329th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|274th
|11.9
|Assists
|11.8
|281st
|212th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.