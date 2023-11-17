Friday's game that pits the Omaha Mavericks (2-2) against the Lindenwood Lions (1-3) at Clune Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-62 in favor of Omaha, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 17.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Lindenwood vs. Omaha Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: MW Network

Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Venue: Clune Arena

Lindenwood vs. Omaha Score Prediction

Prediction: Omaha 84, Lindenwood 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Lindenwood vs. Omaha

Computer Predicted Spread: Omaha (-22.3)

Omaha (-22.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.3

Lindenwood Performance Insights

With 69.6 points per game on offense, Lindenwood ranked 224th in the nation last year. Defensively, it ceded 73.8 points per contest, which ranked 284th in college basketball.

The Lions grabbed 31.2 rebounds per game (220th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 33.8 rebounds per contest (324th-ranked).

Last year Lindenwood ranked 281st in college basketball in assists, averaging 11.8 per game.

With 12.4 turnovers per game, the Lions ranked 235th in college basketball. They forced 11.8 turnovers per contest, which ranked 183rd in college basketball.

Last season the Lions made 7.5 threes per game (166th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 36.0% (80th-ranked) from three-point land.

With 8.3 treys conceded per game, Lindenwood was 300th in college basketball. It allowed a 34.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 256th in college basketball.

Lindenwood attempted 37.8 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 64.5% of the shots it took (and 70.3% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 20.8 treys per contest, which were 35.5% of its shots (and 29.7% of the team's buckets).

