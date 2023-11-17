The Lindenwood Lions (1-3) will visit the Omaha Mavericks (2-2) after losing three consecutive road games. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Lindenwood vs. Omaha Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • TV: MW Network

Lindenwood Stats Insights

  • The Lions shot at a 42.9% clip from the field last season, 2.9 percentage points below the 45.8% shooting opponents of the Mavericks averaged.
  • Lindenwood went 9-3 when it shot better than 45.8% from the field.
  • The Lions were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Mavericks finished 280th.
  • The Lions' 69.6 points per game last year were 6.6 fewer points than the 76.2 the Mavericks allowed to opponents.
  • Lindenwood went 10-1 last season when it scored more than 76.2 points.

Lindenwood Home & Away Comparison

  • Lindenwood scored more points at home (79.2 per game) than away (60.8) last season.
  • The Lions conceded 70.2 points per game at home last season, and 75.2 away.
  • At home, Lindenwood made 8.6 triples per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). Lindenwood's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.7%) than on the road (33.2%).

Lindenwood Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 @ Iowa State L 102-47 James H. Hilton Coliseum
11/13/2023 Hannibal-La Grange W 83-52 Hyland Performance Arena
11/16/2023 @ Air Force L 76-58 Clune Arena
11/17/2023 Omaha - Clune Arena
11/19/2023 William & Mary - Clune Arena
11/27/2023 Utah Tech - Hyland Performance Arena

