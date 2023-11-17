The Lindenwood Lions (1-3) will visit the Omaha Mavericks (2-2) after losing three consecutive road games. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lindenwood vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: MW Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lindenwood Stats Insights

The Lions shot at a 42.9% clip from the field last season, 2.9 percentage points below the 45.8% shooting opponents of the Mavericks averaged.

Lindenwood went 9-3 when it shot better than 45.8% from the field.

The Lions were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Mavericks finished 280th.

The Lions' 69.6 points per game last year were 6.6 fewer points than the 76.2 the Mavericks allowed to opponents.

Lindenwood went 10-1 last season when it scored more than 76.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lindenwood Home & Away Comparison

Lindenwood scored more points at home (79.2 per game) than away (60.8) last season.

The Lions conceded 70.2 points per game at home last season, and 75.2 away.

At home, Lindenwood made 8.6 triples per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). Lindenwood's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.7%) than on the road (33.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lindenwood Upcoming Schedule