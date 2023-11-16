The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-2) face the Denver Pioneers (2-1) as only 1.5-point favorites on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 149.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Denver Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Mitchell Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under SIU-Edwardsville -1.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SIU-Edwardsville Betting Records & Stats

SIU-Edwardsville's games last season went over this contest's total of 149.5 points 15 times.

The average amount of points in SIU-Edwardsville's contests last season was 145.9, which is 3.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

SIU-Edwardsville put together a 13-15-0 ATS record last year.

SIU-Edwardsville won 58.8% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (10-7).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, the Cougars went 10-7 (58.8%).

SIU-Edwardsville has an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this game.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Denver Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 149.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 149.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SIU-Edwardsville 15 53.6% 74.6 147.3 71.3 146.4 144.3 Denver 14 50% 72.7 147.3 75.1 146.4 144.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional SIU-Edwardsville Insights & Trends

Last year, the 74.6 points per game the Cougars scored were just 0.5 fewer points than the Pioneers gave up (75.1).

When SIU-Edwardsville totaled more than 75.1 points last season, it went 7-4 against the spread and 11-4 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Denver Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SIU-Edwardsville 13-15-0 7-10 18-10-0 Denver 13-15-0 6-11 20-8-0

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Denver Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SIU-Edwardsville Denver 9-5 Home Record 9-5 7-8 Away Record 4-11 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 5-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 76.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.