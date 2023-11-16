The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) face the Denver Pioneers (1-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Denver Game Information

SIU-Edwardsville Top Players (2022-23)

Damarco Minor: 14.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Ray'Sean Taylor: 15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Shamar Wright: 10.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1 BLK

Deejuan Pruitt: 11 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Lamar Wright: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

Denver Top Players (2022-23)

Tommy Bruner: 15.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Touko Tainamo: 10.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Lukas Kisunas: 10.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Justin Mullins: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Tyree Corbett: 10.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Denver Stat Comparison (2022-23)

SIU-Edwardsville Rank SIU-Edwardsville AVG Denver AVG Denver Rank 109th 74.6 Points Scored 72.7 152nd 217th 71.3 Points Allowed 75.1 314th 49th 34.2 Rebounds 32.1 156th 72nd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th 200th 7.2 3pt Made 4.5 358th 237th 12.3 Assists 11.3 313th 200th 12 Turnovers 14.5 344th

