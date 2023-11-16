Thursday's game between the Denver Pioneers (2-1) and SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-2) matching up at Mitchell Center has a projected final score of 87-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Denver, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on November 16.

According to our computer prediction, Denver is projected to cover the point spread (1.5) versus SIU-Edwardsville. The two teams are projected to come in below the 149.5 over/under.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Denver Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Mitchell Center

Line: SIU-Edwardsville -1.5

Point Total: 149.5

Moneyline (To Win): SIU-Edwardsville -125, Denver +105

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Denver Score Prediction

Prediction: Denver 87, SIU-Edwardsville 58

Spread & Total Prediction for SIU-Edwardsville vs. Denver

Pick ATS: Denver (+1.5)



Denver (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights

On offense, SIU-Edwardsville was the 109th-ranked team in the nation (74.6 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 217th (71.3 points allowed per game).

The Cougars collected 34.2 rebounds per game and conceded 31.9 boards last year, ranking 49th and 231st, respectively, in college basketball.

With 12.3 assists per game last year, SIU-Edwardsville was 237th in the nation.

At 7.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.9% from downtown last year, the Cougars were 200th and 249th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

SIU-Edwardsville gave up 7.1 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.5% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 165th and 160th, respectively, in the country.

The Cougars took 37.5% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 28.3% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, they took 62.5% of their shots, with 71.7% of their makes coming from there.

