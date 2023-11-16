How to Watch SIU-Edwardsville vs. Denver on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-2) go up against the Denver Pioneers (2-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Denver Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights
- The Cougars shot 43.5% from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 44.7% the Pioneers allowed to opponents.
- In games SIU-Edwardsville shot better than 44.7% from the field, it went 11-3 overall.
- The Pioneers ranked 156th in rebounding in college basketball. The Cougars finished 49th.
- Last year, the Cougars recorded only 0.5 fewer points per game (74.6) than the Pioneers gave up (75.1).
- SIU-Edwardsville had an 11-4 record last season when scoring more than 75.1 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison
- SIU-Edwardsville put up 76.5 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 71.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Cougars allowed 68.8 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 74.0.
- At home, SIU-Edwardsville averaged 1.3 more treys per game (7.6) than in road games (6.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.0%) compared to in away games (29.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Dayton
|L 63-47
|UD Arena
|11/9/2023
|North Park
|W 92-67
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Missouri
|L 68-50
|Mizzou Arena
|11/16/2023
|Denver
|-
|Mitchell Center
|11/17/2023
|Nicholls State
|-
|Mitchell Center
|11/19/2023
|@ South Alabama
|-
|Mitchell Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.