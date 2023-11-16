The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-2) go up against the Denver Pioneers (2-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Denver Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights

  • The Cougars shot 43.5% from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 44.7% the Pioneers allowed to opponents.
  • In games SIU-Edwardsville shot better than 44.7% from the field, it went 11-3 overall.
  • The Pioneers ranked 156th in rebounding in college basketball. The Cougars finished 49th.
  • Last year, the Cougars recorded only 0.5 fewer points per game (74.6) than the Pioneers gave up (75.1).
  • SIU-Edwardsville had an 11-4 record last season when scoring more than 75.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison

  • SIU-Edwardsville put up 76.5 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 71.8 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Cougars allowed 68.8 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 74.0.
  • At home, SIU-Edwardsville averaged 1.3 more treys per game (7.6) than in road games (6.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.0%) compared to in away games (29.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Dayton L 63-47 UD Arena
11/9/2023 North Park W 92-67 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
11/13/2023 @ Missouri L 68-50 Mizzou Arena
11/16/2023 Denver - Mitchell Center
11/17/2023 Nicholls State - Mitchell Center
11/19/2023 @ South Alabama - Mitchell Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.