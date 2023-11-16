The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-2) go up against the Denver Pioneers (2-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Denver Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights

The Cougars shot 43.5% from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 44.7% the Pioneers allowed to opponents.

In games SIU-Edwardsville shot better than 44.7% from the field, it went 11-3 overall.

The Pioneers ranked 156th in rebounding in college basketball. The Cougars finished 49th.

Last year, the Cougars recorded only 0.5 fewer points per game (74.6) than the Pioneers gave up (75.1).

SIU-Edwardsville had an 11-4 record last season when scoring more than 75.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison

SIU-Edwardsville put up 76.5 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 71.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Cougars allowed 68.8 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 74.0.

At home, SIU-Edwardsville averaged 1.3 more treys per game (7.6) than in road games (6.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.0%) compared to in away games (29.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule