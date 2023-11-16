The Saint Louis Billikens (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Wyoming Cowboys (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at HTC Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Saint Louis vs. Wyoming matchup in this article.

Saint Louis vs. Wyoming Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Saint Louis vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Saint Louis Moneyline Wyoming Moneyline BetMGM Saint Louis (-3.5) 149.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Saint Louis (-3.5) 150.5 -170 +140 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Saint Louis vs. Wyoming Betting Trends (2022-23)

Saint Louis compiled a 13-16-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 14 Billikens games last season went over the point total.

Wyoming put together an 11-17-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 16 of the Cowboys' games went over the point total.

