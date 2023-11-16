Saint Louis vs. Wyoming: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 16
The Saint Louis Billikens (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Wyoming Cowboys (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at HTC Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Saint Louis vs. Wyoming Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Saint Louis vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Saint Louis Moneyline
|Wyoming Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Saint Louis (-3.5)
|149.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|Saint Louis (-3.5)
|150.5
|-170
|+140
Saint Louis vs. Wyoming Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Saint Louis compiled a 13-16-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of 14 Billikens games last season went over the point total.
- Wyoming put together an 11-17-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, 16 of the Cowboys' games went over the point total.
