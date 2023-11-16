How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Wyoming on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Saint Louis Billikens (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Wyoming Cowboys (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at HTC Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Saint Louis vs. Wyoming Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Saint Louis Stats Insights
- The Billikens shot 46.8% from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.9% the Cowboys allowed to opponents.
- Saint Louis went 14-3 when it shot better than 45.9% from the field.
- The Billikens were the 26th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cowboys finished 312th.
- Last year, the Billikens averaged only 3.4 more points per game (75.5) than the Cowboys gave up (72.1).
- Saint Louis went 18-2 last season when scoring more than 72.1 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison
- Saint Louis scored 78.2 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 71.2 points per contest.
- Defensively the Billikens played better at home last season, surrendering 67.3 points per game, compared to 75 away from home.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Saint Louis fared better in home games last year, averaging 7.6 treys per game with a 36.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 35.5% three-point percentage on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 75-63
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/8/2023
|Lincoln (MO)
|W 102-66
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/11/2023
|Illinois State
|W 80-71
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/16/2023
|Wyoming
|-
|HTC Center
|11/25/2023
|Dartmouth
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/28/2023
|Utah State
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.