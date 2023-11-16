The Saint Louis Billikens (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Wyoming Cowboys (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at HTC Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Saint Louis vs. Wyoming Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN

Saint Louis Stats Insights

The Billikens shot 46.8% from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.9% the Cowboys allowed to opponents.

Saint Louis went 14-3 when it shot better than 45.9% from the field.

The Billikens were the 26th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cowboys finished 312th.

Last year, the Billikens averaged only 3.4 more points per game (75.5) than the Cowboys gave up (72.1).

Saint Louis went 18-2 last season when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison

Saint Louis scored 78.2 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 71.2 points per contest.

Defensively the Billikens played better at home last season, surrendering 67.3 points per game, compared to 75 away from home.

Looking at three-point shooting, Saint Louis fared better in home games last year, averaging 7.6 treys per game with a 36.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 35.5% three-point percentage on the road.

