The Wyoming Cowboys (2-0) and the Saint Louis Billikens (3-0) play in a matchup with no set line at HTC Center on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Saint Louis vs. Wyoming Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Billikens Betting Records & Stats

Saint Louis' games went over the point total 14 out of 29 times last year.

The Billikens beat the spread 13 times in 33 games last season.

Saint Louis put together a 13-16-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 11-17-0 mark from Wyoming.

Saint Louis vs. Wyoming Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wyoming 69.2 144.7 72.1 143.3 139.1 Saint Louis 75.5 144.7 71.2 143.3 144.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Saint Louis Insights & Trends

The Billikens scored an average of 75.5 points per game last year, only 3.4 more points than the 72.1 the Cowboys gave up to opponents.

Saint Louis put together a 10-8 ATS record and an 18-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 72.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Saint Louis vs. Wyoming Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wyoming 11-17-0 16-12-0 Saint Louis 13-16-0 14-15-0

Saint Louis vs. Wyoming Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wyoming Saint Louis 7-8 Home Record 15-3 1-8 Away Record 4-7 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.2 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.