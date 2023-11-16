The Saint Louis Billikens (2-0) play the Wyoming Cowboys (1-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at HTC Center. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN2.

Saint Louis vs. Wyoming Game Information

Saint Louis Top Players (2022-23)

Yuri Collins: 11.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 10.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 10.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Gibson Jimerson: 14.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Francis Okoro: 6.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

6.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Javon Pickett: 10.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jake Forrester: 6.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

Wyoming Top Players (2022-23)

Hunter Maldonado: 15.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Jeremiah Oden: 9.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Hunter Thompson: 6.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Xavier Dusell: 8.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Reynolds: 14.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Saint Louis vs. Wyoming Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wyoming Rank Wyoming AVG Saint Louis AVG Saint Louis Rank 241st 69.2 Points Scored 75.5 85th 240th 72.1 Points Allowed 71.2 214th 312th 29.1 Rebounds 35.2 26th 323rd 6.6 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 53rd 8.6 3pt Made 7.0 219th 324th 11.1 Assists 16.5 12th 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

