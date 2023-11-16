Ravens vs. Bengals Injury Report — Week 11
The Baltimore Ravens' (7-3) injury report has 10 players listed heading into their Thursday, November 16 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4). The game begins at 8:15 PM at M&T Bank Stadium.
The Ravens enter the matchup after losing 33-31 to the Cleveland Browns in their last game on November 12.
The Bengals' last game was a 30-27 loss to the Houston Texans.
Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Ronnie Stanley
|OT
|Knee
|Out
|John Simpson
|OG
|Illness
|Questionable
|Morgan Moses
|OT
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Daryl Worley
|CB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Kyle Van Noy
|OLB
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Marlon Humphrey
|CB
|Calf
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jadeveon Clowney
|OLB
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Trenton Simpson
|LB
|Concussion
|Out
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Cam Taylor-Britt
|CB
|Finger
|Full Participation In Practice
|Chidobe Awuzie
|CB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|D.J. Reader
|DT
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Trey Hendrickson
|DE
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|Hamstring
|Out
|Sam Hubbard
|DE
|Ankle
|Out
|Josh Tupou
|DT
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|Thumb
|Questionable
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|Knee
|Out
Ravens vs. Bengals Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Ravens Season Insights
- The Ravens rank ninth in total offense this year (362.7 yards per game), but they've been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 273.6 yards allowed per game.
- The Ravens have been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (fifth-best with 27 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 15.7 points allowed per game) this year.
- The Ravens own the 20th-ranked offense this year in terms of passing yards (207.8 passing yards per game), and they've been better defensively, ranking fourth-best with only 173.1 passing yards allowed per game.
- Baltimore sports the 11th-ranked defense this season in terms of rushing yards (100.5 rushing yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking best with 154.9 rushing yards per game.
- With 15 forced turnovers (ninth in NFL) against 14 turnovers committed (20th in NFL), the Ravens' +1 turnover margin ranks 11th in the league.
Bengals Season Insights
- The Bengals rank 24th in total yards per game (301.7), but they've been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking third-worst in the NFL with 384 total yards allowed per contest.
- In terms of points scored the Bengals rank 20th in the NFL (20.2 points per game), and they are 16th on defense (21.3 points allowed per game).
- The Bengals rank 16th in the NFL with 226.9 passing yards per contest on offense, and they rank 25th with 247.8 passing yards ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.
- Cincinnati has plenty of room to get better in the running game, as it ranks worst in rushing yards per game (74.8) and third-worst in rushing yards allowed per game (136.2).
- In terms of turnover margin, the Bengals are the best in the NFL this season. Their margin comes in at +10, as they've forced 18 turnovers and committed eight.
Ravens vs. Bengals Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Ravens (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Ravens (-185), Bengals (+150)
- Total: 46 points
