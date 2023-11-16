The Baltimore Ravens' (7-3) injury report has 10 players listed heading into their Thursday, November 16 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4). The game begins at 8:15 PM at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens enter the matchup after losing 33-31 to the Cleveland Browns in their last game on November 12.

The Bengals' last game was a 30-27 loss to the Houston Texans.

Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Devin Duvernay WR Hamstring Questionable Ronnie Stanley OT Knee Out John Simpson OG Illness Questionable Morgan Moses OT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Daryl Worley CB Hamstring Questionable Kyle Van Noy OLB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Marlon Humphrey CB Calf Did Not Participate In Practice Jadeveon Clowney OLB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Trenton Simpson LB Concussion Out Odell Beckham Jr. WR Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Cam Taylor-Britt CB Finger Full Participation In Practice Chidobe Awuzie CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice D.J. Reader DT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Trey Hendrickson DE Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Tee Higgins WR Hamstring Out Sam Hubbard DE Ankle Out Josh Tupou DT Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Charlie Jones WR Thumb Questionable Andrei Iosivas WR Knee Out

Ravens vs. Bengals Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Watch this game on Fubo

Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Ravens Season Insights

The Ravens rank ninth in total offense this year (362.7 yards per game), but they've been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 273.6 yards allowed per game.

The Ravens have been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (fifth-best with 27 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 15.7 points allowed per game) this year.

The Ravens own the 20th-ranked offense this year in terms of passing yards (207.8 passing yards per game), and they've been better defensively, ranking fourth-best with only 173.1 passing yards allowed per game.

Baltimore sports the 11th-ranked defense this season in terms of rushing yards (100.5 rushing yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking best with 154.9 rushing yards per game.

With 15 forced turnovers (ninth in NFL) against 14 turnovers committed (20th in NFL), the Ravens' +1 turnover margin ranks 11th in the league.

Bengals Season Insights

The Bengals rank 24th in total yards per game (301.7), but they've been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking third-worst in the NFL with 384 total yards allowed per contest.

In terms of points scored the Bengals rank 20th in the NFL (20.2 points per game), and they are 16th on defense (21.3 points allowed per game).

The Bengals rank 16th in the NFL with 226.9 passing yards per contest on offense, and they rank 25th with 247.8 passing yards ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Cincinnati has plenty of room to get better in the running game, as it ranks worst in rushing yards per game (74.8) and third-worst in rushing yards allowed per game (136.2).

In terms of turnover margin, the Bengals are the best in the NFL this season. Their margin comes in at +10, as they've forced 18 turnovers and committed eight.

Ravens vs. Bengals Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Ravens (-3.5)

Ravens (-3.5) Moneyline: Ravens (-185), Bengals (+150)

Ravens (-185), Bengals (+150) Total: 46 points

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.