The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) and the Missouri Tigers (2-1) meet in a matchup with no set line at Williams Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Missouri vs. Minnesota Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Missouri's games hit the over 16 out of 31 times last year.

The Tigers had 16 wins in 35 games against the spread last season.

Minnesota (14-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.9% of the time, 0.3% more often than Missouri (16-15-0) last season.

Missouri vs. Minnesota Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Minnesota 62.9 141.8 71 145.4 132.9 Missouri 78.9 141.8 74.4 145.4 149.6

Additional Missouri Insights & Trends

The Tigers put up an average of 78.9 points per game last year, 7.9 more points than the 71 the Golden Gophers allowed.

When it scored more than 71 points last season, Missouri went 13-6 against the spread and 21-0 overall.

Missouri vs. Minnesota Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Minnesota 14-13-0 12-15-0 Missouri 16-15-0 16-15-0

Missouri vs. Minnesota Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Minnesota Missouri 6-11 Home Record 16-3 1-9 Away Record 5-5 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-10-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 62.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.3 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-7-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

