The Missouri Tigers (2-1) take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

Missouri vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Missouri Stats Insights

The Tigers shot 47.2% from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Golden Gophers allowed to opponents.

Missouri went 19-0 when it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Golden Gophers ranked 283rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Tigers finished 354th.

Last year, the Tigers averaged 7.9 more points per game (78.9) than the Golden Gophers allowed (71).

Missouri had a 21-0 record last season when scoring more than 71 points.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, Missouri scored 10.3 more points per game (83.6) than it did on the road (73.3).

In 2022-23, the Tigers allowed 74.5 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 76.6.

Missouri averaged 9.5 threes per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.7 more threes and 2.3% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.8 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

