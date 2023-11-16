The Missouri Tigers (2-1) take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Missouri vs. Minnesota Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Missouri Stats Insights

  • The Tigers shot 47.2% from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Golden Gophers allowed to opponents.
  • Missouri went 19-0 when it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Golden Gophers ranked 283rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Tigers finished 354th.
  • Last year, the Tigers averaged 7.9 more points per game (78.9) than the Golden Gophers allowed (71).
  • Missouri had a 21-0 record last season when scoring more than 71 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Missouri Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games last year, Missouri scored 10.3 more points per game (83.6) than it did on the road (73.3).
  • In 2022-23, the Tigers allowed 74.5 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 76.6.
  • Missouri averaged 9.5 threes per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.7 more threes and 2.3% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.8 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Missouri Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 UAPB W 101-79 Mizzou Arena
11/10/2023 Memphis L 70-55 Mizzou Arena
11/13/2023 SIU-Edwardsville W 68-50 Mizzou Arena
11/16/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena
11/19/2023 Jackson State - Mizzou Arena
11/22/2023 South Carolina State - Mizzou Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.