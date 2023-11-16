How to Watch Missouri vs. Minnesota on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Missouri Tigers (2-1) take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.
Missouri vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Big Ten Network
Missouri Stats Insights
- The Tigers shot 47.2% from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Golden Gophers allowed to opponents.
- Missouri went 19-0 when it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.
- The Golden Gophers ranked 283rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Tigers finished 354th.
- Last year, the Tigers averaged 7.9 more points per game (78.9) than the Golden Gophers allowed (71).
- Missouri had a 21-0 record last season when scoring more than 71 points.
Missouri Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last year, Missouri scored 10.3 more points per game (83.6) than it did on the road (73.3).
- In 2022-23, the Tigers allowed 74.5 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 76.6.
- Missouri averaged 9.5 threes per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.7 more threes and 2.3% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.8 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).
Missouri Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|UAPB
|W 101-79
|Mizzou Arena
|11/10/2023
|Memphis
|L 70-55
|Mizzou Arena
|11/13/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|W 68-50
|Mizzou Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
|11/19/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|11/22/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Mizzou Arena
