The Air Force Falcons (1-2) and the Lindenwood Lions (1-2) meet in a game with no set line at Clune Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on MW Network.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lindenwood vs. Air Force Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Clune Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions Betting Records & Stats

In Lindenwood's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.

Against the spread, the Lions were 14-13-0 last season.

Air Force was more successful against the spread than Lindenwood last season, recording an ATS record of 16-14-0, compared to the 14-13-0 mark of the Lions.

Lindenwood vs. Air Force Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Air Force 66.9 136.5 67.1 140.9 131.2 Lindenwood 69.6 136.5 73.8 140.9 142.0

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Lindenwood Insights & Trends

The Lions averaged only 2.5 more points per game last year (69.6) than the Falcons gave up (67.1).

Lindenwood put together a 7-4 ATS record and a 10-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Lindenwood vs. Air Force Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Air Force 16-14-0 17-13-0 Lindenwood 14-13-0 13-13-0

Lindenwood vs. Air Force Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Air Force Lindenwood 10-9 Home Record 9-4 4-8 Away Record 2-14 9-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.2 62.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.8 11-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-10-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.