The Lindenwood Lions (1-2) face the Air Force Falcons (1-2) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Clune Arena. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on MW Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Air Force vs. Lindenwood matchup.

Lindenwood vs. Air Force Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Lindenwood vs. Air Force Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Air Force Moneyline Lindenwood Moneyline BetMGM Air Force (-16.5) 129.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Air Force (-16.5) 129.5 -2000 +920 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Lindenwood vs. Air Force Betting Trends (2022-23)

Lindenwood compiled a 14-13-0 record against the spread last year.

The Lions covered the spread once last year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

Air Force went 16-14-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times in Falcons games.

