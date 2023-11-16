The Lindenwood Lions (1-2) face the Air Force Falcons (1-2) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Clune Arena. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on MW Network.

Lindenwood vs. Air Force Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports

Lindenwood Stats Insights

The Lions shot 42.9% from the field, 1.6% lower than the 44.5% the Falcons' opponents shot last season.

Lindenwood compiled a 10-4 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Lions were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Falcons finished 351st.

The Lions scored only 2.5 more points per game last year (69.6) than the Falcons gave up (67.1).

Lindenwood put together a 10-4 record last season in games it scored more than 67.1 points.

Lindenwood Home & Away Comparison

At home, Lindenwood averaged 79.2 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 60.8.

The Lions conceded fewer points at home (70.2 per game) than on the road (75.2) last season.

Beyond the arc, Lindenwood made fewer trifectas on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.2%) than at home (40.7%) too.

Lindenwood Upcoming Schedule