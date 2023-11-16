The Lindenwood Lions (1-2) face the Air Force Falcons (1-2) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Clune Arena. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on MW Network.

Lindenwood vs. Air Force Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • TV: Altitude Sports
How to Watch Other OVC Games

Lindenwood Stats Insights

  • The Lions shot 42.9% from the field, 1.6% lower than the 44.5% the Falcons' opponents shot last season.
  • Lindenwood compiled a 10-4 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Lions were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Falcons finished 351st.
  • The Lions scored only 2.5 more points per game last year (69.6) than the Falcons gave up (67.1).
  • Lindenwood put together a 10-4 record last season in games it scored more than 67.1 points.

Lindenwood Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Lindenwood averaged 79.2 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 60.8.
  • The Lions conceded fewer points at home (70.2 per game) than on the road (75.2) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Lindenwood made fewer trifectas on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.2%) than at home (40.7%) too.

Lindenwood Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Nebraska L 84-52 Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/9/2023 @ Iowa State L 102-47 James H. Hilton Coliseum
11/13/2023 Hannibal-La Grange W 83-52 Hyland Performance Arena
11/16/2023 @ Air Force - Clune Arena
11/17/2023 Omaha - Clune Arena
11/19/2023 William & Mary - Clune Arena

