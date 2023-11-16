How to Watch Lindenwood vs. Air Force on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lindenwood Lions (1-2) face the Air Force Falcons (1-2) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Clune Arena. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on MW Network.
Lindenwood vs. Air Force Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Lindenwood Stats Insights
- The Lions shot 42.9% from the field, 1.6% lower than the 44.5% the Falcons' opponents shot last season.
- Lindenwood compiled a 10-4 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The Lions were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Falcons finished 351st.
- The Lions scored only 2.5 more points per game last year (69.6) than the Falcons gave up (67.1).
- Lindenwood put together a 10-4 record last season in games it scored more than 67.1 points.
Lindenwood Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Lindenwood averaged 79.2 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 60.8.
- The Lions conceded fewer points at home (70.2 per game) than on the road (75.2) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Lindenwood made fewer trifectas on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.2%) than at home (40.7%) too.
Lindenwood Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 84-52
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Iowa State
|L 102-47
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/13/2023
|Hannibal-La Grange
|W 83-52
|Hyland Performance Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Air Force
|-
|Clune Arena
|11/17/2023
|Omaha
|-
|Clune Arena
|11/19/2023
|William & Mary
|-
|Clune Arena
