Will Kasperi Kapanen Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 16?
In the upcoming matchup versus the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Kasperi Kapanen to score a goal for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Kasperi Kapanen score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Kapanen stats and insights
- In three of 14 games this season, Kapanen has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.
- Kapanen has no points on the power play.
- Kapanen averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.0%.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 71 total goals (4.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.1 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.
Kapanen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|15:49
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:42
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|16:24
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|15:45
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/3/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/1/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|19:10
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/27/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:55
|Away
|L 5-0
|10/26/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|18:20
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Away
|L 4-2
Blues vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
