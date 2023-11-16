The St. Louis Blues, Jordan Kyrou among them, play the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, at SAP Center at San Jose. If you're thinking about a wager on Kyrou against the Sharks, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jordan Kyrou vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kyrou Season Stats Insights

Kyrou's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:36 per game on the ice, is +2.

In three of 14 games this year, Kyrou has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Kyrou has recorded a point in a game six times this season over 14 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Kyrou has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 14 games played, including multiple assists once.

Kyrou has an implied probability of 66.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kyrou has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kyrou Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are allowing 71 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

The team's -50 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 14 Games 3 9 Points 4 4 Goals 2 5 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.